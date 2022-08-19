Aadhaar Counters at railways stations of Central Railway

Central Railway is taking a new step in digital India movement by introducing Aadhaar counters at railway stations of Central Railway.

It is being done in coordination with UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). The trained railway staff will man the Aadhaar updation counters.

Indian citizens can avail the facility of getting new Aadhaar or updation of existing Aadhaar.

New Aadhaar enrollment and mandatory Aadhaar update (biomatric for children etc.) facilities will be available for free and other optional updates like mobile number update, address change will be charged at Rs 50/-.

The facility has been started at Pune station w.e.f. 15.08.2022 and will be provided at other major stations like CSMT, Nagpur gradually.