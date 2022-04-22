A Royal Awadhi Food Festival At SRM Hotel, Kattankulathur

Unravelling the secrets of Awadhi cuisine in true Nawabi style, SRM Institute of Hotel Management and SRM Hotel, Kattankulathur welcomes Chennaiites to an elaborate Awadhi style buffet. SRM Hotel Kattankulathur’s ‘Poolview Restaurant’ is all set to host this one-of-a-kind food festival with a wide spread of delicacies with over 4 starters, 20 main course dishes and variety of desserts that include authentic dishes like Tundeyke Kebabs, Biryanis, Nihari Gosht, Dum ka Murgh, Kormas, Galouti Kebab, Sheermal, ShahiTukra and many more with the undisputed essence of Awadh.

Chef Nizam Quereshi along with his culinary team, have worked together and has given a unique identity to the flavours of Awadhi food. The ambience of the venue is themed to emphasize the abundance of regional flavours from the Awadhi region of Lucknow. At the heart of this highly anticipated food festival, guests will experience the myriad tastes and nuances of Awadhi cuisine.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:50 PM IST