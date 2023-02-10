A novel initiative by RPF to reunite the children rescued from railway premises with their families

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) ensures protection and security of Railway property. RPF has also been entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway passengers, their belongings as well as railway passenger area. The RPF carries on an unrelenting fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant to prevent trafficking of women & children and takes appropriate action to rehabilitate destitute children found in Railway areas. The RPF has undertaken a novel initiative to reunite the children rescued from railway premises with their families. In order to trace & track the families and relatives of such rescued children, a link has been created in the official website of Indian Railways (https://indianrailways.gov.in).

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, RPF undertakes the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children who are lost/separated from their family due to various reasons. In this very direction, an intensive drive viz. ‘Operation Nanhe Faristey’ has been launched on Indian Railways to rescue children in need of care and protection found in trains/railway station and this is showing remarkable results. During the year 2022, more than 17,750 such children were rescued by RPF personnel.

Thakur further stated that in the interest & welfare of the rescued children, the information & details of these rescued children are being uploaded in the Track Child Portal – 3.0 and the link of the same has been created in the official website of Indian Railways (https://indianrailways.gov.in).

The Railway Protection Force work round the clock to provide a safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to the passengers.

