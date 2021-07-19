A new media agency on the anvil - Bright Outdoor and Kris Media Works (KMW) launch Brillante Mediaworks

Bright Outdoor, the famous outdoor agency has announced its new joint venture with Kris Mediaworks (KMW), an ambitious and renowned media agency.

The new company launched as Brillante Mediaworks LLP, will be pitching and handling media business of Bright Outdoor’s clients as well as seek new clients for all mediums including TV, Print, Cinema, Radio and Digital.

“Yogesh Lakhani’s immense knowledge in the Outdoor business since 1980 and his excellent relationships and network with his clients will prove to be highly advantageous for the new outfit,” states Krishna Suvarna of KMW. Reiterating that Yogesh Lakhani, the owner of Bright Outdoor is a brand by himself, he is further confident that the new company will easily be able to leverage the stalwart’s goodwill among his 1000 odd clients.

Yogesh Lakhani on the other hand is super confident about the capabilities of KMW as its partner. “KMW brings to the table around 20 years of solid media planning, buying, research and audit experience and admirable knowledge in its domain. Their expertise in handling media including critical research will help ‘Bright’ as a brand to achieve its dynamic goals for growth in other media verticals,” emphasizes Yogesh Lakhani.

There is an air of excitement with the launch of Brillante Mediaworks and together the two agencies are looking forward to bringing forth some great work for their current and future clients.