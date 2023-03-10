A. M. Chowdhary assumes charge as Railway Safety Commissioner

Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, IRSEE (Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers), took charge as the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru on March 1, 2023, on the retirement of Abhai Kumar Rai. He is an IRSEE officer of 1987 batch.

He carries vast experience of over three decades, starting his career on the Southern Railway and serving in various fields in the Indian Railways, including electrification, electric locomotives, and also general administration. He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of railway safety.

Just prior to taking charge of the post of Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Chowdhary was working as Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle.

His jurisdiction covers the South Western Railway, the Southern Railway, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, and Kochi Metro Rail Limited.