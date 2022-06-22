A K Tulsiani takes charge as SAIL’s Director (Finance)

Anil Kumar Tulsiani has taken charge as Director (Finance) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on 20th June, 2022. A Cost & Management Accountant (CMA) and MBA (Finance), Tulsiani joined SAIL in 1988 in the company’s Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) as Junior Manager (Finance).

Rising through the ranks, Tulsiani became the Executive Director, (F&A) in SAIL before taking over as the Director (Finance) of the company. He carries an experience of almost 34 years in various areas of Finance and Accounting in different Plants/Units of SAIL viz., Raw Materials Division (RMD), Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), Central Marketing Organization (CMO) and Corporate Office (CO).

He has taken several new initiatives during his tenure in areas like Budget & Budgetary Control, Fund Management, Finalization of Accounts, and smooth transition to GST etc. He also played a key role in preparation of the Cost Manual for SAIL Mines.

In his latest role as Executive Director (F&A), SAIL Corporate Office since June’21, Tulsiani has been working towards improving the topline as well as bottomline for the Company and ensuring efficient fund management and resource allocation.

Tulsiani is also SAIL’s nominated Director on the Board of “mjunction Services Limited”.