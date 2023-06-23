 9th International Yoga Day organized by Central Bank of India, Mumbai Metropolitan Zonal Office
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 02:18 AM IST
9th International Yoga Day was organized celebrated by Central Bank of India, Mumbai Metropolitan Zonal Office. Ashwani Dhingra, Zonal Head welcomed instructors of Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti and briefed the importance of Yoga for day to day life. He said we have to do Yoga for healthy lifestyle and also emphasized to remember the MANTRA YOG BHAGAYE ROG.

