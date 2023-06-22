9th International Day Of Yoga Observed Over Western Railway

International Day of Yoga was celebrated over Western Railway including all six Divisions on Wednesday, 21st June, 2023. Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway presided over the event at Utsav Hall, Badhwar Park.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, yog asanas under the Common Yoga Protocol were performed by GM Ashok Kumar Misra, Principal Head of Departments, senior officers of various departments, WRWWO President Kshama Misra, Executive Committee Members of Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) as well as employees of WR. The session was led by Dr. Jancy Shekar and her team.

Thakur further informed that yoga sessions were also organized at all the six divisions over Western Railway where officers and staff alongwith their family members participated in good numbers. Informative & attractive webcards were posted through WR social media handles promoting the benefits of Yoga and how Yoga has brought the world together, reshaping the global values, and bringing different healthcare systems closer.

Western Railway appeals all its valued patrons to inculcate the habit of practicing Yoga in their daily lives to boost their immunity.