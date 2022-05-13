9 Employees of Western Railway felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award

Prakash Butani - General Manager (I/C) of Western Railway felicitated 9 employees from all six divisions of WR for their outstanding works which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of March & April 2022 and thereby ensuring safety of train operations. Out of the 9 employees, 3 were from Ratlam Division, 2 from Ahmedabad Division and 1 each from Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar Divisions. The meeting was attended by the Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Butani appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of brake binding, pinion jam, hot axles, detection of rail & track fracture, broken & hanging parts from running train, flat tyre in wagons and even informing about a 4 wheeler vehicle stranded on railway track, etc. Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert possibility of any untoward incidence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:21 PM IST