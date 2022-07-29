83 Years of Grit and Glory: CRPF celebrates 84th Raising Day

The 84th Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force was celebrated today with enthusiasm and fervor in all establishments of the Force across the Nation. On this very day in the year 1939, the Force was raised in Neemuch with the strength of 1 Battalion. CRPF has now evolved into a formidable Force with 246 Battalions deployed throughout the length and breadth of the nation, effectively combating the diverse and continuously evolving internal security challenges. In the last 83 years, the Bravehearts of CRPF have time and again displayed raw courage, phenomenal fortitude, and remarkable gallantry while serving the nation with unwavering commitment. The force has earned as many as 2309 Gallantry Medals, highest amongst all CAPFs, which attests the glorious and gallant journey of the Force from the Crown Representative’s Police of pre-independent India to a Force entrusted with maintaining internal security of the nation. CRPF- the largest Central Armed Police Force of the country has indeed become the most dependable force of the nation owing to its versatility, professionalism, and the gallantry of its Bravehearts.

In the Raising Day celebration held at Shaurya Officer's Institute, Vasant Kunj, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, garlanded the urn containing the sacred soil of the battle ground of Sardar Post and paid homage to the 2245 Bravehearts of the Force who have made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty in the last 83 years. In conformity with the rich and cherished tradition of felicitating the gallantry medal awardees, DG CRPF presented Gallantry medals to awardees and family members of the gallant Bravehearts who were awarded with Gallantry Medals Posthumously. Brief citations for the 107 Gallantry medals presented were also read out during the ceremony.

Wishes and greetings poured in for CRPF from all parts of the country. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through his tweet, extended greetings to the Force personnel and their families on this momentous occasion. The tweet read "Raising Day greetings to all @crpfindia personnel and their families. This force has distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service. The role of CRPF, be it in addressing security challenges or humanitarian challenges is commendable." Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the Force and lauded the Force personnel for their service to the Nation.

In his address Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, expressed the gratitude and indebtedness of CRPF to the family members of revered Heroes who made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty in order to keep unscathed the prestige of the nation. He praised the exemplary role played by the personnel in internal security of the nation. He also informed the gathering about the continuous modernisation being carried out in the Force. The Central Reserve Police Force is grateful to the nation for putting faith in the abilities of its Bravehearts and reiterates its pledge to serve the motherland with courage and commitment.