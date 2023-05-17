785 OSOP centers at 728 railway stations in the country under the 'One Station, One Product' (OSOP) scheme

To promote Vocal for Local vision and to provide better market for local products, 728 Railway Stations of Indian Railways to preserve traditional crafts and small enterprises and generate maximum employment in line with the announcement of 'One Station, One Product' Covered by 785 'One Station, One Product' outlets. In this series, under this pilot project, 50 stations in the state of Bihar have been covered with 'one station, one product' outlet.

The “One Station One Product” scheme has been successful in providing livelihood and skill development opportunities to local artisans, potters, weavers, tribals with better livelihood and welfare and helping local trade and supply chain. This has given a boost to local handicrafts and small scale industries.

Display of handmade Lord Buddha idols and other wooden artifacts by local artisans, Zari Zardozi apparel and other items, Madhubani paintings, handmade decorative items, handloom products, local agricultural products like black rice, local food products like sweets, pickles by local artisans at OSOP centers and is sold. Local products are getting high visibility through OSOP centers at stations and local artisans and others associated with them are benefiting from this additional income source.

This has created a new self-employment opportunity for the local people and has made them financially prosperous. Sharing his experience, a Gaya resident stall operator said that the self-employed small workers got a huge opportunity to stand on their own feet like Gaya at the busiest railway station to sell and promote their local products. Similarly, a stall operator at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction said that opening of stalls at busiest stations like Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction has brought economic prosperity.