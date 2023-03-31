78 CRPF officers pledge to serve the nation

Inculcated with the spirit of Nation First and nurtured with the golden ethos of the Force, 78 Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers of CRPF passed out from the hallowed precincts of CRPF Academy Kadarpur, Gurugram on Thursday. The event was celebrated with pride, pomp, and fervour, officially turning trainee officers, who underwent 12 months of rigorous training, into Officers and future leaders of the Force.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, graced the event as the Chief Guest of the ceremony. He laid a wreath at Shaurya Sathal and paid rich tributes to the bravehearts of the force who laid down their lives at the altar of duty. He took the salute of the magnificent parade, wherein the combination of the cadence of feets, unison of movement of arms, and facial expressions exuding confidence and pride, of the marching officers created a marvellous spectacle to behold. The deafening roar of the oath of officers gave goose bumps to spectators making those in uniform nostalgic of their Passing Out Parade.

CRPF and the family members of the officers also participated in the pipping ceremony where overwhelming emotions were apparent when the officers were pipped by their family members.

While appreciating the display of grand parade, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in his address, extended his best wishes to the passing out officers for their glorious career in the force. Besides affirming his trust in the abilities of these officers, he remarked that owing to CRPF's Impartiality, Patriotism, Service and Loyalty, every State demands for CRPF at the time of crisis and underlined the indispensability of the Force in internal security of the Nation.

In his address, Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Minister of State for Home affairs for his august presence. He also extended best wishes to newly passed out officers for their brighter future in the force. Shyam Sunder Chaturvedi,ADG, Director Academy administered the oath to the passing out officers.

The 53nd batch of DAGOs consists of 78 trainees including 3 lady officers from 19 different states. The academic profile of the batch is technology oriented as it has as many as 46 officers who have engineering related degrees. The 52 week basic training of the batch commenced on 21st February 2022. In addition to the time tested training imparted by the Academy, the academy had collaborated with different institutions/ organisations for modules like Law sessions by faculty BIAAT Dehradun, IEDs module by faculty of IED School Pune, VIP security through VIP training centre at Noida, Management sessions through MDI Gurugram, Intelligence module through CRPF Intelligence school etc. Apart from these special modules of training, they have been made adept in sound professional knowledge and competence required for their duties in effectively dealing with the dynamics of internal security of the Nation.