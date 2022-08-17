76th Independence Day celebrations at RWF

76th Independence Day was celebrated at Rail Wheel Factory with high spirits of patriotism and enthusiasm.

P. N. Jha, General Manager, RWF hoisted the National Flag and addressed the gathering.

Archana Jha, President RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation and other members, Officers of RWF, employees and their family were present.

He paid tribute to our freedom fighters who showed unparallel and supreme courage during the freedom struggle. During his speech he remarked that; RWF was the best example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, catering wheels and axles for Indian Railways from almost four decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Jha, brought out highlights of production and other achievements of RWF during the current financial year, ie., upto end of July’22. Some of the important points are mentioned below:

1. During the year 2022-23, RWF has manufactured 66,638 wheels, 32,532 axles units and 21,540 wheelsets upto end of July ’2022.

2. NRC sales to the tune of Rs. 92.71crores has been achieved upto July ’2022.

3. RWF developed, manufactured and supplied Train 18 Axles (136 Numbers) in record time of 3 weeks to facilitate manufacture of train-set, when import failed due to ongoing Ukraine War.

4. RWF has surpassed the target in sale of scrap. Upto July 2022, scrap worth Rs.14.04 crores has been sold as against a proportionate target of Rs.8.5Crores.

5. RWF being committed towards quality, environment and health of the employees has been re-certified for ISO 9001, ISO-14001 and ISO 45001. RWF has also been certified for AAR QA 5000, which is a necessity for export of wheels.

6. RWF has bagged the Prestigious Golden peacock Eco Innovation Award - 2021 for water conservation. RWF has been awarded the ‘Jalarushi Puraskar’ instituted by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board for efforts taken to conserve water.

7. RWF is a pioneer in energy conservation and production of green energy. We are generating an average of 1.17 lakh units of solar energy per month which amounts to an annual savings of Rs.54.5 lakhs. Also, purchase of energy through open access has helped to save Rs.83.55 lakhs annually.

He concluded his speech paying tribute to our great leaders.

March past by Railway Protection Force, NCC boys and girls, Bharat Scouts & Guides followed by colourful cultural programme by students of Kendriya Vidyalaya were the other programmes of the day.

Later, Archana Jha, President, RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation, other members along with P. N. Jha, GM and other officers visited the Railway Hospital, distributed fruits and wished the patents a speedy recovery.