75th Raising Day Celebration of Movement Control Office at CSMT

The 161 MC MF Detachment raised on 22.12.1947, is celebrating 75 years of continual service to Indian defense personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force. A programme was organized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to commemorate the entering of Platinum Jubilee year on 22.12.2021

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway and Lieutenant General HS Kahlon, Sena Medal – General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other railway officials, Major General Rakesh Manocha, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal – Chief of Staff, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area, Rear Admiral Sanjeev Sharma – Chief Staff Officer (P&A), HQ Western Naval Command, Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin – Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini and other officials were present on the occasion. Military band also played music on the occasion. Colonel Vijay Kumal Kaul conducted the programme.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway while addressing the gathering extended heartiest greetings on the occasion and said Armed Forces and Railways always play a role in hand in hand during war time and peace time. Lt. Gen. HS Kahlon said the Railways always play a positive and proactive role in providing support to the forces.

Anil Kumar Lahoti said that Railways will continue to extend all possible support and assistance to the 161 MC MF Detachment in fulfilling its duty

The programme ended with the Military Band playing the National Anthem.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:47 AM IST