74th Republic Day Celebrations at Rail Wheel Factory

74th Republic day was celebrated at RWF Stadium on January 26, 2023.

A.K. Agarwal, General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory, unfurled the National Flag and addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Agarwal said that RWF for the last four decades has been contributing to the development of the Nation by making the country self reliant in wheels, axles and wheelsets required for Indian Railways. He highlighted some of the achievements:

During the year, RWF has manufactured 1,41,967 wheels, 70,131 axle units and 56,323 wheelsets upto Dec’2022.

RWF has made running of first Vande Bharat Train possible by manufacturing and supplying Axles for the first 02 rakes. Inspite of being a new type of product, RWF has achieved this target in record time of 03 weeks.

RWF is geared up for meeting the ever best target of supplying 84000 Wheel sets, 195300 Wheels and 85200 Axles.

The ever highest monthly out turn of Wheel sets i.e. 8825 nos. were achieved during the month of December 2022.

Scrap worth Rs. 32.55 crores has been sold upto Dec’2022 as against annual target of Rs.30 crores. RWF has already exceeded the target by the end of third quarter which is extremely commendable.

During the year, 288 employees have been promoted, 6 cases for appointment on compassionate grounds have been approved and total 54 appointments were made.

Marchpast by RPF, NCC boys and girls, Scouts and Guides wing of KV/RWF and the sports team of RWF and Cultural programme were other highlights of the day.

Uma Agrawal, President RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation awarded the toppers of class X and XII students of KV/RWF. Agrawal along with other office bearers of RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation visited the patients at Railway Hospital and distributed fruits and wished the patients for a speedy recovery.

