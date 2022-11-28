73rd Constitution Day observed over Western Railway

On 26th November, 2022, the 73rd Constitution Day of our nation was observed with great enthusiasm over Western Railway. The day commemorates the auspicious occasion when the Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November, 1949 by the Constituent Assembly. Prakash Butani – Additional General Manager of Western Railway administered the Preamble to railway officers and staff at WR HQs office, Churchgate.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur– Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Constitution Day was celebrated with great fervour across all Divisions of WR, Stations, Training Institutes and Railway Schools of Western Railway. The Preamble was also read by officers, staff, trainees and students. A group discussion on the topic “Fundamental Rights” was organised at Railway School in Valsad on the occasion. Informative webcards on fundamental duties and their importance for every citizen was highlighted in WR’s social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Koo & Instagram.