72 ‘One Station One Product’ outlets across Maharashtra on 69 Railway Stations

Ministry of Railways had launched the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme over Indian Railways with objectives to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the Government of India, provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society. Under the scheme, OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted for showcasing, selling and giving high visibility to indigenous/local products. The pilot of the scheme was started on 25.03.2022 and as of 15.05.2023, 69 railway stations are covered with 72 OSOP outlets across the state of Maharashtra. These OSOP stalls have been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad for uniformity throughout Indian Railways.

‘One Station One Product’ is specific to that place and includes artefacts made by indigenous tribes, handlooms by local weavers, handicrafts like world-famous wood carving, chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes, or spices tea, coffee and other processed/semi-processed food items/products indigenously grown in the area.

In Maharashtra, various products at OSOP outlets at railway stations include Banana, Grapes, papad, pickles at Ahmednagar, Sambarvadi at Badnera, leather products at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, homemade agarbatti, dhoop, soap, phenyl at Chinchwad, leather products at Churchgate, Khadi products at Goregaon, seasonal fruits and food products like Papaya, Grapes, Apples, pickles, papad etc at Igatpuri, handmade Kolhapuri Chappal at Kolhapur, Wooden Toys at Kankavali and Kudal, Chikki and fudge products at Lonavala, Paithani sarees at Nashik Road, Lord Vitthal idols, Kumkum, Agarbatti and other Puja items at Pandharpur, Bamboo products at Nagpur, textiles And handlooms at Parel, handmade purse bags (made from paper & cloth) at Pimpri, Kandi Pedha at Satara, Papad at Shegaon, Solapuri bedsheets and towels at Solapur, Warli art and craft at Vapi & Borivali, soft toys at Vasai Road & Nallasopara etc.