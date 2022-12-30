70th All India Railway Kabaddi Championship begins at Mumbai

Central Railway is organising the 70th All India Railway Kabaddi Championship at Railway Sports Ground, Parel, Mumbai from 26.12.2022 to 29.12.2022.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway and Chief Guest declared open the 70th All India Railway Kabaddi Championship at the inaugural ceremony at Central Railway Sports Ground, Parel on 26.12.2022. The 4 day championship is organized by the Central Railway Sports Association(CRSA). A total of 15 teams from Zonal Railways, Production Units, Railway Board and the Railway Protection Force are participating in this Championship. As many as 48 players from all over India, who have been part of the Pro Kabaddi League are playing in this Championship. Central Railway team has come out with flying colours in their opening match against RPF team in 2 sets.

Manoj Sharma, President CRSA, & Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Rajneesh Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Dhruvjyoti Sengupta, General Secretary CRSA & Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer(Traffic) and other Office Bearers of CRSA and Senior Officers from Zonal Headquarters and Mumbai Division of Central Railway were also present during the event.