70 BSF officials conferred with medals on Independence Day- 2022

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 02:35 AM IST
On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, 70 BSF personnel have been conferred with Police Medals that includes 19 Police Medals for Gallantry, 05 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and 46 Police Medals for Meritorious service. Constable Kishan Kumar Dubey of 119 Bn BSF made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while defending an FDL in Distt - Kupwara (J&K) on 9th July 2015, during unprovoked firing by Pak troops. For meticulous operational planning, exemplary courage and operational acumen, Ct Kishan Kumar Dubey has been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (Posthumously).

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to begin today

