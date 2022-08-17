70 BSF officials conferred with medals on Independence Day- 2022

On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, 70 BSF personnel have been conferred with Police Medals that includes 19 Police Medals for Gallantry, 05 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and 46 Police Medals for Meritorious service. Constable Kishan Kumar Dubey of 119 Bn BSF made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while defending an FDL in Distt - Kupwara (J&K) on 9th July 2015, during unprovoked firing by Pak troops. For meticulous operational planning, exemplary courage and operational acumen, Ct Kishan Kumar Dubey has been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (Posthumously).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)