The 6th Annual High-Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) took place today in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to combat transnational illegal activities at sea and promote regional cooperation. This meeting, conducted on Oct 18, 2023, follows the institutionalized mechanism as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ICG and SLCG.

A delegation from the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, led by Director General Rear Admiral Pujitha Vithana, USP, ndu arrived in New Delhi on 17 Oct 2023, to participate in the meeting. The high-level discussions were led by Director General Rakesh Pal PTM, TM from the Indian Coast Guard.

The meeting focused on a range of regional maritime contemporary issues, including cross-border fishing, safety of mariners, the adoption of best practices, capacity-building programs and other collaborative arrangements. Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation in addressing these challenges, thereby strengthening the maritime safety and security framework in the region.

As part of the visit, the SLCG delegation will also be interacting and visiting places of interest before departing for Sri Lanka, on 21 Oct 2023.

The 6th Annual ICG-SLCG High-Level Meeting underscores the commitment of both the Coast Guards to jointly address maritime challenges and foster regional cooperation, ultimately contributing to the safety and security of the maritime domain in the region. The 7th annual ICG-SLCG meeting will be hosted by Sri Lanka.