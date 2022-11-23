684 graduates awarded degree at SIMATS Convocation

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences celebrated its 19th Convocation Ceremony on November 17, 2022 at MM Convention Hall. Thiru R.N.Ravi, Governor of Tamilnadu, Thiru.TAGA Masayuki, Consul- General of Japan, addressed the gathering. The students and the audience were then enthralled by the inspiring speech of the Chief Guests.

Chancellor Dr. N. M. Veeriyan in his report touched upon the infrastructure developments of the campus. He emphasized the achievement of the long-cherished dreams of the Institute and mentioned that the SIMATS has made considerable progress in the Research and Development front in the last one year. He also touched upon all the other salient developments including publications, collaborations, awards, distinguished visitors, student activities, placement etc.

A total of 684 young graduates were awarded their certificates by the Chief guests for various disciplines like Medical, Dental, Nursing, physiotherapy, law, management, Allied health sciences and physical education. The Convocation ended with a Vote of Thanks and National Anthem sung by the students of the Institute.