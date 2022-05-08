67th Railway Week was celebrated at Rail Wheel Factory

Ajai Kumar Dubey, General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory awarded the meritorious employees who have excelled in their performance during the year 2021-22.

Ajai Kumar Dubey, GM later addressed the gathering and appreciated the Axle team for development and supply of axles for Train 18 in record time of 3weeks and highlighted the performance of Rail Wheel Factory during the year 2021-22 and roadmap of 2022-23.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:53 PM IST