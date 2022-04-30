67th GM’s Annual Railway Week Award Function on Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away the Annual Awards to 136 officers and staff for their outstanding and exemplary work during the year 2021-22 and 21 shields to departments/workshops/units in a function held at Central Railway Auditorium at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on 26.4.2022. He also gave away Inter-Divisional efficiency shields to Divisions, Workshops, Railway stations.

Mumbai and Nagpur Divisions jointly won the overall efficiency shield. Mumbai Division was the proud winner of 4 Shields for Departmental Efficiency which included Commercial, Electrical, Mechanical and Cleanliness. Mumbai Division also won Engineering jointly with Solapur Division, Signal & Telecommunications jointly with Bhusaval Division, Personnel shield jointly with Pune Division and Security Shield jointly with Nagpur Division. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division received the Shields along with the concerned branch officers of the respective departments.

Solapur Division won Safety, Medical shields, Pune Division won Punctuality Shield, Nagpur Division won Accounts and Operating Shields and Bhusaval Division won Track Machine shield. Workshop efficiency shield was won by Matunga Workshop, Mumbai. Stores Shield jointly by Pune and Bhusaval Divisions, Works Efficiency Shield jointly by Bhusaval and Nagpur Divisions and Best Construction Unit shield won by Ahmednagar and Pune Units jointly. Mulund station of Mumbai Division received the Shield for the Best Station for Cleanliness (under C, D and E category stations) and Nashik Road station of Bhusaval Division won Best Station for cleanliness (under A1, A and B category stations). Best kept garden was awarded to Uruli railway station of Pune Division and second best kept garden was awarded to Multai station of Nagpur Division.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Dr. A.K. Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Principal Heads of the Department and the Divisional Railway Manager of the Division winning the Shield were present on stage during the event.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway while addressing the gathering elaborated Central Railway’s achievements during the year of pandemic. He congratulated all the awardees and said that he was proud to have a strong workforce under the guidance of all Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers. He also appreciated the cooperation given by the trade unions. Earlier, Dr. A.K. Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer welcomed the gathering.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:07 AM IST