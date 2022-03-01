66th Railway Week Celebrations at South Western Railway Headquarters

South Western Railway celebrated 66th Railway Week on 25.02.2022 at Rail Soudha, the Zonal Railway headquarters office at Hubballi. In view of Covid -19 restrictions ceremony was conducted virtually. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway was the chief guest of the function.

This E-Railway week celebration is being held to recognize and appreciate the excellent work of our units.

In his address Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager enumerated the major performance highlights of SWR in the current financial year and congratulated all staff and officers for their dedication and diligent efforts.

He appealed to all members of SWR Railway family to rededicate themselves to take SWR to greater heights in the future.

The General Manager presented the Efficiency shields to the Divisions which have excelled during the previous financial year. Efficiency Shields in 20 disciplines were distributed to the winners.

The overall efficiency shield for the Year 2020-21 was bagged by Bengaluru Division. The best maintained station (Major) was won by Yesvantpur Railway Station and the best Railway station (Minor) was won by Shravanabelagola Railway (Bengaluru Division).

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:27 PM IST