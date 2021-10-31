66th Railway Week celebrated at Rail Wheel Factory

Ajai Kumar Dubey, General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory awarded the meritorious employees who have excelled in their performance during the year 2020-21.

Ajai Kumar Dubey, GM later addressed the gathering and highlighted the performance of Rail Wheel Factory during the year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

• In the year 2020-21 RWF has manufactured 1,23,678 wheels, 60,492 axle units and 50,608 wheelsets, with a RWF’s turnover during the year 2020-21 was 1032.64 crores.

• Despite COVID lockdown, RWF recorded Non-Railway Customers sales to the tune of 208.69 crores. Scrap worth ₹ 27.31 crores was sold during the year 2020-21.

• RWF manufactured 4 millionth Wheel on 21.10.2020.

• RWF designed and manufactured 90 wheels and 45 axles for Diesel Locomotive of Mozambique Railways and dispatched to DLW for further assembly and manufacture of locomotives for exporting to Mozambique Railways.

• RWF for the first time ever cast four types of Wheels ie., Mozambique coaching, EMU, BMRCL prototype and BG coaching on single day.

• The in-house Automatic Scrap Cutting Plant has improved the working condition of employees of PC Bay.

• Oxygen cylinder bottling facility to cater the requirement of medical oxygen is ready for use.

• Normalising Furnace has been converted from oil fired to PNG ensuring cleaner air and savings of Rs.17Cr. annually.

P. N. Jha, PCME and other Principal Heads of the Departments, Mamta Dubey, President RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation and other members, members of staff council and SC/ST association were present during the function.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:09 PM IST