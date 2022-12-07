66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas observed at office of General Manager, SWR

66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was observed on December 6, 2022 at Rail Soudha, South Western Railway, Hubballi.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager was the Chief guest of the function. He garlanded the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and offered floral tributes. Speaking on the occasion, Kishore said that, Dr. B R Ambedkar played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the backward classes of the society.

He recalled various achievements of Dr. Babasaheb and said that self-belief, self-reliance, empowerment through education were the ideals behind his unparalleled achievements. He said that his achievements were recognised the world over by various nation and organisations. These ideals shall continue to guide us in the present day, also he added.

Kishore urged the Officers and Staff to work to realize ideals of Ambedkar towards the development of Nation.

Floral tributes were paid to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by Prashant Kumar Mishra, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of the Departments, Staff and the representatives of the trade unions and SC/ST association etc. of South Western Railway at the function organized at Rail Soudha, on Tuesday.