Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:15 AM IST

62nd IndianOil Day celebrations at the Refineries Headquarters

Chairman appreciates the efforts of Refineries Division for ensuring continuous supply chain during the height of pandemic, during the IndianOil Day 2021 celebrations
FPJ Bureau
S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil led the 62nd IndianOil Foundation Day celebrations at the Refineries HQ on 1st September 2021. In his address, he urged everyone to become an integral part of the overall Swachhata Mission. Expressing his gratitude to all the erstwhile stalwarts of IndianOil who have laid a strong foundation, he lauded the efforts of IndianOil Refineries Division, which worked tirelessly & silently, during the past one year, despite unprecedented challenges. He further added that one of the most important aspect of IndianOil’s success, is the untiring efforts of all our channel partners, suppliers, distributors, and every vendor who has supported us, in making our business dreams come true.

IndianOil launches SERVO Greenmile and SERVO Raftaar lubricants specifically designed for BS-VI...

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:15 AM IST
