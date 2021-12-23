61st liberation day celebrated at Moti Daman At Collectorate Campus

The District Administration of Daman celebrated its 61st Liberation Day celebration on Sunday 19th December, 2021 at Collectorate Campus, Moti Daman. The District Collector, Daman, Dr. Tapasya Raghav, I.A.S. was the Chief Guest of the function. The Hon'ble Member Parliament, Daman & Diu Lalubhai B. Patel was the Guest of Honor of the function. The President, District Panchayat, Daman, Daman, the President, DMC, Daman, along with Sarpanches of the Village Panchayats, Members of District Panchayat, Councillors of DMC, Daman and the Senior Officers and officials of the Administration and the public in general attended the 61st Liberation Day celebration function at Collectorate Campus, Moti Daman. The freedom fighters were also felicitated in the said function. The District Collector, Daman extended her greeting for 61st Liberation Day and paid her tribute the Freedom Fighters who had sacrificed their lives for freedom of Daman & Diu. The Collector, Daman said that it gives her immense pleasure to state that though we had a tough time facing the Corona situation but under the guidance of Praful Patel, Hon'ble Administrator of DNH & DD the administration had achieved great development goals. During the construction of Jampore Sea Front Road no one had imagined that Jampore beach could be developed in such a high scale and today it has become one of the major land mark and tourist attraction of the territory. The Collector, Daman also informed about the projects which are on completion stage such as Devka Sea front Road, Moti Daman Fort Internal area Development, Schools at Damanwada, Ambawadi, Pariyari, Dabhel, Ringawada Kachigam & Khariwad. She had further stated that the District Administration would be taking up the project of construction of Transport Nagar and Airport Terminal in Daman district on priority basis. She had also informed the District Administration is working upon digitalization of land records and setting up of complaint management system in Collectorate, Daman so as to enable the District Administration to resolve the grievances of general public in a time bound manner. The Collector, Daman concluded her speech saying that it would be her primary duty to ensure that the public in general in Daman District are not deprived from their rights and basic facilities, which they deserved and that she would ensure that all the benefits extended by the government for the public in general reaches to each and every citizen of the territory. Since all the above mentioned dignitaries, the government staff and the public in general had extended their overwhelming support, the 61st Liberation Day celebration function was a great success.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:35 AM IST