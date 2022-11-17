Customer acquisition is key for any business to be successful, but customer retention is equally significant for long term brand growth -B Thiagarajan addressing at CII Marketing Conference 2022

“Customer acquisition is key for any business to be successful, but customer retention is equally significant for long term growth of brand”-B Thiagrajan, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Western Region and Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd was speaking at the 5th Edition of CII Marketing Conference 2022 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on 14 November 2022 in Mumbai.

“The ROI in the business for last 15 years has been due to marketing which has made the process simpler and also automated”, Sam Balsara, Founder & Chairman, Madison World and Madison Communications.

The conference was designed to create a forum for the top marketing professionals to come together and create a platform for ideas and services that will help companies get ahead in the emerging economy.

Bharat Puri, Pidilite Industries, highlighted, “Marketing is all about having sharp insights and indepth understanding of the consumer.” He also stated that “brand building is very important part of marketing effectiveness as it has a strategic advantage and a brand is no longer what we tell the consumer. It is what consumer tell each other.”

In today’s digital world, businesses need to be future ready for embracing new trends, new technologies and changing patterns of consumer behaviours which are transforming the industry like never before. In a nutshell, businesses need to build capabilities and capacities to stay ahead of the curve.

Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO, FCB India in the inaugural session spoke about how going forward, technology will become less intrusive and more subtle blending into the environment and our lives in more natural ways.”

Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, Insights Division, South Asia, Kantar gave an extensive presentation on ‘Enabling decision making for the digital marketer’. He pointed out, “marketers need to make a range of decisions, and this is again impacted as the world is becoming increasingly unpredictable.