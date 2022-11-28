575 students awarded degrees at 19th SIMATS Convocation ceremony

SIMATS School of Engineering held its Annual Convocation ceremony for 575 students at MM Convention Hall, SIMATS, to award degrees to graduates from various disciplines. Professor V. Kamakoti, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, presided over the solemn occasion. The ceremony began with the Convocation procession, which was followed by the lighting of the lamp by dignitaries.

The SIMATS School of Engineering’s convocation was declared opened by Honorable Chancellor of SIMATS Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan. The Convocation Address was delivered by Honorable Guest Dr. V. Kamakoti, who urged the youth to work together to build a self-sufficient nation, and was followed by the Chief Guest's felicitation. Dr. Chadaram Shivaji, Vice-Chancellor, welcomed everyone and presented the University's report. Dr. Sheeja S Varghese, Registrar (Academics), and Dr. B.Ramesh, Principal, SSE presented the Medals and Merit Certificates to the graduates, while the Chief Guest distributed them in the esteemed presence of Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director Academics of SIMATS, and Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SSE. The SIMATS School of Engineering fraternity wished the graduates a wonderful life journey filled with success and learning. A national anthem concluded the ceremony.