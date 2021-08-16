56 BSF officials conferred with medals on 75th I-Day- 2021

56 BSF officials have been announced to be conferred with Police Medals on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, 2021. 4 of them would be conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry, 05 with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 47 would be conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious service. For the meticulous operational planning, exemplary combat audacity, operational acumen and flawless conduct of operation, the gallant Bordermen of 47 Battalion BSF Saroj Kumar Singh, AC (Now under order of posting as DIG), Late Const Gurnam Singh and Const/Dvr (Now ASI) Lakhwinder Singh have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.

ALSO READ Chandmari: BSF contingent practises shooting in dark

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:28 AM IST