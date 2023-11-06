51st National Convention of Company Secretaries concluded in Varanasi on 4th November 2023

The 51st National Convention of Company Secretaries organised on the theme India @ G20- Empowering sustainable future through Governance & Technology, concluded in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on 4 November 2023.

The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, as the Chief Guest, and Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel as the Guest of Honour on 2 November 2023.

Attended by around 1500 professionals in person and viewed by more than 10000 Professionals, Directors, Senior Government Officer through virtual mode, the 51st National Convention brought forward stimulating Special & Technical Sessions spanning the following sub-topics:

Technical Sessions

· Digital Inclusion: A Catalyst for Corporate Innovation and Social Progress

· Startups and MSMEs – Engines for Growth

· ESG: Creating Value and Sustainability for Future

· Women-led development: Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth

· Corporate Boards: Readiness for Digital Transformation & Climate Change

Special Sessions

· Role of IFSC and Opportunities for Professionals

· Digitalizing Corporate Governance: Shaping the Future of Bharat

· Emerging Trends in Corporate Governance

· Reinvent, Evolve and Lead the Profession Ethically

· Journey of the CS Profession

The Institute also leveraged the opportunity of the three-day Conference for signing MoUs with leading Organisations of the country, for the benefit of its members, students and employees. The benefits the MoUs will provide are:

· Prudent Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (PIBL) – Offering comprehensive Motor Insurance Solution with exclusive and customized motor insurance coverage at negotiated corporate premium rates with bunch of value-added services. Online technology platform for policy and claim tracking and pan India cashless claim settlement.

· HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. – Offering Term Insurance plans at special discounted rates. Customised individual Term Insurance offerings from HDFC Life, especially for women.

· Samsung – Offering Samsung Corporate + programme with minimum 15 % discount on all Samsung Products.

· Mahindra Holiday & Resorts India Ltd. – Offering 17 % discount to Club Mahindra Membership for getting an access to 125 + Resorts plus unique experiences.

