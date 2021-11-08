5 students in the top 5 from ALLEN in NEET

Students of Allen Career Institute have once again proved their excellence in the results of NEET, the country's biggest medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. Director Brijesh Maheshwari informed that 5 students of Allen Career Institute have made it to AIR Top-5 and have topped in 16 states. Mrinal Kutteri, who is associated with ALLEN in distance education, has got All India Rank-1 by scoring 720 marks out of 720. Along with this, Classroom student Aman Kumar Tripathi got All India Rank-4 by securing 716 marks out of 720, Suyash Arora, Hrutul Chhag and Hriday vishal Mohite got All India Rank-5 by scoring 715 marks. Hriday is connected to Allen by distance learning. Maheshwari said that 40 students of Allen have secured a place in the top-100 and 75 students have scored more than 700 marks. It is worth mentioning that earlier in the year 2020 also, Shoaib Aftab, Allen's classroom student got All India Rank-1 by securing 720 marks out of 720.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:39 PM IST