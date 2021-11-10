47th Raising Day of NTPC celebrated at NTPC DADRI

The 47th Raising Day of NTPC Limited was celebrated at NTPC Dadri on November 07, 2021. B. S. Rao, CGM (Dadri) hoisted the NTPC Flag and greeted the employees and their family members on the occasion. Addressing the gathering Rao mentioned about the achievements and valuable contributions of NTPC and NTPC Dadri in the field of power generation. In his address Rao further mentioned about new initiatives and various other initiatives for environment protection, safety, ash utilization and CSR activities being undertaken in nearby areas. On this occasion the students of DAVPS presented NTPC Geet.

On this occasion CGM (Dadri) with senior officials also cut the ceremonial cake to mark the 47th Raising Day of NTPC.

Rao also gave away awards to the employees and students for their outstanding performance and valuable contributions in their respective working areas.

The event was graced by Smt. Rama Devi Rao, President Jagriti Samaj, Suresh Vanktesh, GM (O&M), B K Chattopadhyay, GM (Operations), G K Mohanti, GM (FM), K S Murthy, HOD (HR), R P Singh, Commandant (CISF),Head of Departments, Senior officials and Representatives of Union/Association.

On this occasion Rao with HODs and senior officials also witnessed the webcast /videocast of address of Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Limited on the occasion of 47th Raising Day celebrations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:45 PM IST