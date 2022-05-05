Inauguration ceremony of the 46th Giants International Convention of 2 days was held at Daman on 30th April 2022 at Hotel Dariya Darshan. Shaina NC, World Chairperson, Giants Welfare Foundation presided over the 2 day convention which was hosted by Giants Group of Bilimora. Praful Patel, Administrator - Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Union Territory of Lakshadweep was the Chief Guest along with Seema Singh - Director, ALCHEM, Lalubhai Patel, M.P. - Daman & Diu; Sammir Dattani – actor. Shapur Bhavnagari- industrialist graced the occasion as our esteemed guest.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:18 PM IST