e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallery38th Anniversary of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards

38th Anniversary of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Priyadarshni Academy’s 38th Anniversary Global Awards presentation ceremony was a landmark event helmed by Founder & Chairman Emeritus Nanik Rupani, Chairman Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Chairman of the Global Awards Advisory Committee Dr. R. A. Mashelkar. These most prestigious awards aim to inspire future generations, by rewarding those who have made an exceptional impact in their fields. This year’s presentation saw Chief Guest Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, being joined by Guests of Honour Suresh Prabhu, 6-time MP, former Union Minister with 10 portfolios, and Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Ms. Reena Rupani, Vice Chair of the Priyadarshni Academy conducted the programme with utmost elan and grace. General Secretary Mahesh Thakkar presented the vote of thanks.

The list of outstanding awardees included H.E Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, Ambassador Emeritus of Mexico; Darío Werthein, Chairman, Vrio Corp, Argentina; Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman, Summit Group, Bangladesh; Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group; Kanwal Jeet Jawa CMD Daikin Airconditioning India; and Shraddheya Shailbala Pandya of the Vedmata Gayatri Trust. Adding a dash of glamour to the occasion was actor Alia Bhatt who received the Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award.

Founded in 1984 by Nanik Rupani, Priyadarshni Academy was established with a vision of being a foremost non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization and its remarkable work continues to win hearts year after year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WR’s Inhouse Magazine “Rail Darpan” wins prestigious Aashirwad Award

WR’s Inhouse Magazine “Rail Darpan” wins prestigious Aashirwad Award

Canara Bank organizes 'Talk of the Heart' programme

Canara Bank organizes 'Talk of the Heart' programme

Knowledge is the new engine of economic growth and social development: Chief Minister of Odisha at...

Knowledge is the new engine of economic growth and social development: Chief Minister of Odisha at...

Dinesh Batra, BEL CMD & Director (Finance), wins ‘Innovative CFO of the Year’ Award

Dinesh Batra, BEL CMD & Director (Finance), wins ‘Innovative CFO of the Year’ Award

NFL encourages its employees to wear handloom fabrics on Fridays in office

NFL encourages its employees to wear handloom fabrics on Fridays in office