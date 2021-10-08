33/11 KV GIS Substation and RT- DAS Control System inaugurated in Dehradun as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

A 33/11kV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) Sub Station, and RT- DAS (Real Time Data Acquisition system) Control System under the IPDS scheme of Government of India, was inaugurated at Dehradun in Uttrakhand. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is the Nodal Agency for IPDS scheme. The inauguration ceremony is part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations marking 75 years of India’s independence. The project was inaugurated by Dr. Harak Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Minister of Energy and Alternative Energy, Uttarakhand along with Sowjanya, Secretary (Energy & Alternative Energy), Deepak Rawat, MD, UPCL and Saurabh Kumar Shah, ED (IPDS), PFC.

