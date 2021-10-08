e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:37 AM IST

33/11 KV GIS Substation and RT- DAS Control System inaugurated in Dehradun as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Power Finance Corporation is the Nodal Agency for the IPDS scheme
FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

A 33/11kV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) Sub Station, and RT- DAS (Real Time Data Acquisition system) Control System under the IPDS scheme of Government of India, was inaugurated at Dehradun in Uttrakhand. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is the Nodal Agency for IPDS scheme. The inauguration ceremony is part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations marking 75 years of India’s independence. The project was inaugurated by Dr. Harak Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Minister of Energy and Alternative Energy, Uttarakhand along with Sowjanya, Secretary (Energy & Alternative Energy), Deepak Rawat, MD, UPCL and Saurabh Kumar Shah, ED (IPDS), PFC.

ALSO READ

PFC, REC should explore cheaper options for raising funds: Power Minister R K Singh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal