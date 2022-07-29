2nd Free health camp organized under CSR initiative of NHPC at Nuh, Haryana

Under the CSR initiative of NHPC, 2nd free health camp was organized by Bisnauli Sarvodaya Gramodyog Seva Sansthan on 28th July 2022 to enhance the health and immunity level of the villagers of Nuh Aspirational District, Haryana. This was the second camp in series of six health camps which are scheduled to be organized under the NHPC CSR initiative.

A team of doctors and technicians examined 151 people in this camp which focussed on anaemia, diabetes and hypertension. During the camp tests on blood, BP, heart, oxygen saturation level, eyes etc. were carried out and health and immunity booster kits were also provided.

During the camp, the villagers were given awareness on following COVID appropriate behavior and hygienic practices. The villagers were further informed about low cost nutrition and balanced diet for pregnant ladies and lactating mothers and medicines, nutritional supplements etc. were also distributed.