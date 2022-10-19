29th All India RPF Athletic Championship concludes at Pune

The 29th All India RPF Athletic Championship, a 4 day long mega event organized by the Central Railway RPF concluded in a grand manner today. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway was the Chief Guest and Menu Lahoti, President Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization also present on the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway while addressing the gathering said that, it is a matter of pride and happiness that 313 players from Railway Protection Force personnel from all Zonal Railways participated in this Championship. He further said that sports activity not only keeps us fit but also strengthens the team spirit.

The Runner Up and Winner Trophies were given by the Chief Guest Anil Kumar Lahoti to Team Southern Railway who topped the medal tally with 38 medals including 16 Gold, 8 Silver and 14 Bronze. Central Railway stood at Second position with 23 medals including 9 Gold, 10 Silver and 4 bronze medals.

Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commissioner-cum-IG/ RPF welcomed the gathering and Sr. Divisional Security Commissioner (Co)/ RPF Pune read the Tournament Report. Renu Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division, Principal Heads of the Departments from Headquarters and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. Amaresh Kumar, Chief Security Commissioner presented the vote of thanks.