28th All India RPF Athletic Championship organised by Central Railway concludes

The 28th All India RPF Athletic Championship, a 4 day long mega event organized by the Central Railway RPF contingent concluded in a grand manner. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway presided over the concluding function as Chief Guest and Menu Lahoti, President Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation also present on the occasion as Guest of Honour. Lahoti, while addressing the gathering said that, it is a matter of pride and happiness that 106 women also participated enthusiastically in this competition. He further said that sports activity not only keeps us fit but also strengthens the team spirit. He expressed that the railways have always supported and respected the sportsmen who represent India in various sports events at National and International level.

The excellent turnout and colorful march past showed the pulse of the meet and aspirations of many potential dreams.

Earlier, Team Managers and Jury Members were introduced to the Chief Guest and final events of 100-meter sprint for Women and Men were held. Shri Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commissioner-cum-IG/ RPF welcomed the gathering and Shri Jitendra Srivastava, Sr. Divisional Security Commissioner (Co)/ RPF Mumbai read the Tournament Report.

The Trophies and Awards were distributed by the hands of Chief Guest Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti. Southern Railway topped the medal tally with 28 medals including 17 Gold, 10 Silver and 1 Bronze whereas the Central Railway stood at 2nd position with 20 medals including 9 Gold, 4 Silver and 7 bronze medals.

Shri B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Shri Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Principal Heads of the Departments from Headquarters and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Shri K.K. Ashraf, Chief Security Commissioner presented the vote of thanks and the function was concluded with playing the National Anthem.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:10 AM IST