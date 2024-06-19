27th ICPSU Carrom Tournament inaugurated at THDCIL, Tehri Complex, Uttarakhand

The 27th Inter Central Power Sector Undertakings (ICPSU) Carrom Tournament commenced today amidst great enthusiasm at THDC India Limited’s Tehri Project at Tehri, Uttarakhand. Organized under the esteemed banner of the Power Sports Control Board (PSCB) under the Ministry of Power (MOP), the event promises five days of thrilling matches and spirited competitions, scheduled from June 18th to June 22nd, 2024.

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited, expressed his appreciation on the participation of 12 teams representing various entities within the Power Sector viz. Ministry of Power(MOP), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB), National Hydro Electric Power Corporation(NHPC), Grid India, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. (REC), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and host team THDC India Limited (THDCIL).

Vishnoi emphasized the importance of the tournament in fostering unity, healthy competition, and sportsmanship among participants. He encouraged all players to uphold the values of fair play and camaraderie, underscoring how such events provide a platform for employees to showcase their talents beyond their professional roles.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) inaugurated this 05-Day tournament in the presence of L. P. Joshi, ED (Tehri Complex), and other senior officers of THDCIL. Addressing the audience, Singh underscored the significance of sports in promoting national integration and instilling the spirit of Patriotism. He urged all the participants to actively support and participate in such initiatives. Singh emphasized the pivotal role of sports in promoting holistic employee development and enhancing workplace morale. He highlighted the tournament as not merely a sporting event but a testament to the power sector's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of teamwork and excellence.

"Sports serve as a unifying force, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds under one roof," remarked Singh. "Events like the ICPSU Carrom Tournament not only encourage physical fitness but also cultivate qualities such as discipline, resilience, and sportsmanship among participants."

Singh urged all participants to embrace the values of fair play and mutual respect throughout the tournament, reflecting the core ethos of the power sector. He expressed confidence that the event would not only showcase exceptional sporting prowess but also strengthen bonds within the industry. The first day of the tournament was enchanted by mesmerizing cultural performances at the Tehri Project.

L. P. Joshi, Executive Director (Tehri Complex) delivered the welcome address, warmly greeting players from participating CPSUs, and Dr. A. N. Tripathy, GM (HR & A, CC), delivered the thank-you note during the ceremony.

THDCIL has established a notable presence not only in Hydro Power Generation but also in Renewable Energy with a nationwide presence. Presently, THDCIL is a Category-1 Mini Ratna Class–A Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU). The company presently manages an energy capacity of 1587 MW, encompassing Hydro, Wind, and Solar power.

Furthermore, THDCIL is in the process of advancing its capabilities, with imminent addition of 1444 MW in hydro capacity including the aspirational 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Plant. Furthermore, 1320 MW Khurja Super Critical Thermal Power Project at Khurja, Bulandshahar is also undergoing advanced development stages. It is also to mention that THDCIL has operational coal mines at Amelia, Madhya Pradesh with the Commercial Operations commenced six months ahead of its schedule which is also a special achievement.