26th All India Police Golf Tournament organized by CRPF concludes

On the culmination of 26th All India Police Golf Tournament-2023, Tapan Kumar Deka, Director IB, being the chief guest, formally declared the tournament closed in the closing ceremony held at Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida. He felicitated the winners by presenting them with trophies in presence of Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, and other senior Police Officers from CAPFs and State Police forces.

The Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida witnessed two days of engaging and energetic display of Golf by passionate and skilled players. As many as 93 players in the competitive section and 23 players in the non competitive section from 23 teams from all CAPFs and State police forces enthusiastically participated in the tournament and put up a great show, enthralling the spectators. The quality of Golf played in all matches of all categories not only stayed true to expectations at large but also raised the bar, and thereby, the prestige of the tournament.

Pawan Parihar, SSP, JKP was declared the Best Golfer of the tournament and was awarded Neyaz Ahmed Running Trophy. There were two team events and two individual events. In the Gross category of team event, the team comprising Pawan Parihar, SSP,JKP and Alok Kumar, ADG, JKP were judged the winner team and the team comprising Pushpendra Singh Rathore, DIG, BSF and RK Srivastava, 2IC, BSF were declared runner ups. In the Net Category of team event, B Chandra Shekhar ADG, Punjab and Rupinder Singh, SSP, Punjab were the winners and Navdeep Singh Heera, Commandant, CISF and Srinidhi Devesh Tripathi, Dy Comdt, CISF were the runners ups. In the gross category of individual events, Rupinder Singh, SSP, Punjab was declared winner while the first runner up was V S Sandhu. Comdt, BSF In the net category of individual event, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, DIG, BSF was declared winner while Garib Dass, ADG, JKP was the first runner up. The special awards for Longest Drive, Straightest drive, Nearest to Pin, Maximum Pars, Maximum Bridie were bagged by Waseem Akram Sp, Haryana, Dharamendra Singh, Dig Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Kumar Singh, DIG CRPF HGS Dhaliwal, Spl CP, Delhi Police and Vivek Bhandral, Comdt, CRPF collectively, and Eagle Mahesh Ram, AC, CRPF respectively.

The Non-Competitive events were also organised. In the gross category of individual events, Prabhat Singh, ex DGP was declared winner while Anil Dhasmana ex DGP became the first runner up. In the net category of the individual events, K K Sindhu ex DGP and Ajay Kumar Yadav, IG, CRPF were the winner and the first runner up respectively. The special awards for Longest Drive, Straightest drive, Nearest to Pin, Maximum Pars, Maximum Bridie were bagged by Kundan Kumar, Mahi Pal, IG BSF, Subhodh Kumar Jaiswal Director CBI, Anil Dhasmana, ex DGP and Prabhat Singh, ex DGP respectively.

Addressing the gathering, Tapan Kumar Deka, Director Intelligence Bureau, lauded the glorious sports history of CAPFs and Police Forces, and motivated the Sports persons to keep their spirit of competitiveness intact and to make it flourish in future. Besides congratulating the winners of the championship, he commended the efforts of CRPF INR organising this two-day all India Police event.

Besides expressing his gratitude to Tapan Kumar Deka, Director Intelligence Bureau, for gracing the event as the Chief Guest, Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, congratulated all winners of the tournament and expressed his appreciation to the players for keeping the flag of the game and sportsman spirit high.