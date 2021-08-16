25 officers of DANICS Batch 2020 meet Administrator Praful Patel

On August 12, 25 members of the 2020 batch of DANICS officers met Praful Patel Administrator of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, at the Secretariat in Daman. A group of 25 officers of DANICS Cadre 2020 is currently on the visit of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu. These newly appointed officers met Administrator Praful Patel, Administrator welcomed them and gave necessary instructions to the officers.

ALSO READ Indonesia's Consulate delegation meets Praful Patel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:24 AM IST