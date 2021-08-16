e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:24 AM IST

25 officers of DANICS Batch 2020 meet Administrator Praful Patel

FPJ Bureau

On August 12, 25 members of the 2020 batch of DANICS officers met Praful Patel Administrator of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, at the Secretariat in Daman. A group of 25 officers of DANICS Cadre 2020 is currently on the visit of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu. These newly appointed officers met Administrator Praful Patel, Administrator welcomed them and gave necessary instructions to the officers.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:24 AM IST

