23 CRPF Personnel Receive Yoga Diploma Certificates at SRMIST

About 23 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were awarded degrees for successfully completing the Diploma in Yoga for Human Excellence program through Distance Education at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur.

Chief Guest for the event was Deputy Inspector General of CRPF, Avadi, Mr. M. Dhinakaran. Also present were Commandant, GC-avadi, CRPF, Mr. Navir Singh and DIG, Medical, GC, Avadi, CRPF, Dr. S. Jayabalan. Advisor, Directorate of Distance Education (DODE), SRMIST, Prof. R. Rajagopal welcomed the gathering.

In his presidential address, SRMIST’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan said, "We appreciate the efforts of the CRPF personnel for successfully completing this strenuous program. This is a privilege and a first-of-its-kind program at SRMIST, of which we are immensely proud. Yoga is not limited to physical well-being, it trains you in all aspects including mental and spiritual well-being. If you can manage your physical health along with your mental health, you can bring impactful change in society, which will be remembered for years to come. You have contributed to a significant service for the largest paramilitary force in the country."

In his ceremonial address, Mr. Dinakaran said, “My extended heartfelt congratulations to the 23 CRPF personnel who have completed their Diploma in Yoga for Human Excellence program through distance education. It is a collaborative effort between the CRPF and SRMIST, with the Vice Chancellor customising the program to fit the unique needs and schedules of the personnel.”

He added, “We are grateful for the accessible and tailored courses in yoga and computer skills offered by SRMIST and also for the noble gesture of providing three free seats in the B.

Tech course to the families of martyrs, which stands as a testament to their commitment to education and honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.” The vote of thanks was proposed by Associate Director, DODE, SRMIST, Dr. H. Srimathi. Also present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Controller of Examinations, Dr. K. Gunasekaran and Director (Online Education) Dr. Manoranjan Pon. Ram among others.