22nd ZRUCC Meeting conducted by South Western Railway

The 22nd meeting of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee on South Western Railway was held recently at Hubballi. The meeting was chaired by General Manager, Sanjeev Kishore.

The meeting is convened for better representation of railway users and for consultation between Railway Administration and users on matters relating to the services provided by Railways. In today’s meeting, issues and concerns pertaining to passenger amenities, train service and Infrastructure Development were discussed in detail.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore welcomed all the members and mentioned that SWR has performed well on several fronts. He highlighted several achievements such as launching of first Vande Bharat Express of South India between Mysuru and MGR Chennai Central by PM, redevelopment of several stations such as Belagavi, Hosapete, Davangere etc. He said station development Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur are also being undertaken. The punctuality of SWR stood at 94.10 % placing SWR as the 4th most punctual zone of the country.

He further mentioned that 83 number of special trains run and 1798 number of additional coaches were added for the convenience of the passengers during festival and holiday seasons. He further elaborated upon infrastructure development projects and assured that SWR is leaving no stone unturned in adding new line, doubling and electrification. He mentioned that already 52% of SWR network is already electrified.

Members were also briefed about various issues related to passenger amenities, infrastructure development, train services like additional stoppage, increase in frequency of trains and construction of ROBs/RUBs. They congratulated Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for introduction of South India’s first Vande Bharat Express Service.

Shivkumar Udasi, MP, Haveri, P.C. Gaddigoudar, MP, Bagalkot, Iranna Kadadi, MP Rajya Sabha, Nilesh Cabral, Minister of Public Works, Legislative Affairs, Environment, Law and Judiciary, Govt. of Goa and 30 members representing Chambers of Commerce, Passenger associations, consumer protection organization, physically challenged associations and special interest representatives from Railway Board participated in the meeting.

Bharat Kumar Jain was elected as NRUCC member.

P. K. Mishra, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of departments, senior officers of South Western Railway were present during the meeting.