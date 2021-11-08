21st ZRUCC meeting conducted by South Western Railway

The first meeting of the Zonal Rail Users Consultation Committee on South Western Railway for the term from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2023 was held on November 2, 2021 at Railway Officers Club, Hubballi. The meeting was chaired by General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore. The meeting is convened for better representation of railway users and for consultation between Railway Administration and users on matters relating to the services provided by Railways. In this meeting issues and concerns pertaining to passenger amenities. train service and Infrastructure Development were discussed in detail.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore assured the members of earnest efforts and commitment to address the public concerns. Kishore said that South Western Railway is on a mission of ‘Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement’. Our Railway team is committed to address every issue with concern. We have deep rooted commitment to Infrastructure Development which has tremendous economic and developmental implications. Members were also briefed that all out efforts are being made to introduce the Vande Bharath Express Service from Hubballi.

Nilesh Cabral, Minister for Power, Law and Judiciary, Environment & Climate Change and Non-Conventional Energy and 23 members representing Chambers of Commerce, Passenger associations, consumer protection organization, physically challenged associations and special interest representatives from Railway board participated in the meeting.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:52 PM IST