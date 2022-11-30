20 Kg IED recovered by CRPF and Jharkhand Police

On Nov 28, 2022, based on an intelligence input, 22 Bn CRPF and State Police launched an operation in the forest area of Jobhi Khutwar axis under P.S. Ango, Distt Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. As the troops accompanied by Sniffer dog (Mallet) were scanning the area, Mallet indicated the presence of explosives. Following Mallet's lead, which pointed towards thick bushes near a beaten track, the troops recovered IED planted in a steel container weighing about 20 Kg. The area was cordoned off and the bomb detection and disposal squad observing the safety and security protocols destroyed the IED in situ.

