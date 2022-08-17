2 RPF Staff of SWR awarded police medal for meritorious service by President Of India

On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, the President of India has awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services to the RPF/RPSF personnel. In SWR, Assistant Sub Inspector/RPF (Belagavi) Thiripal Gottemukkala and Assistant Sub Inspector RPF (Vasco da Gama) Raghavendra Shirigeri have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service by President of India. Sanjeev Kishore General Manager has congratulated the awardees.

