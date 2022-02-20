2 accused arrested from Kerela in Rs 30 lakh cryptocurrencies fraud case

A case was registered at Silvassa Police Station vide FIR No.241/2021 ws.420, 120B IPC on written complaint of victim resident of Silvassa, wherein the victim sated that initially he was added to to one fraudulent WhatsApp group where messages pertaining to trading of Cryptocurrency were circulated and some WhatsApp Contacts were shared in the said group depicting to be of Assistant Consultants who would guide the members of the group in trading of Cryptocurrency. The Complainant got in contact with WhatsApp contacts shared in the WhatsApp group who defrauded the complainant to the tune of Rs. 30 lakhs, by tricking/deceiving the complainant on pretext of making huge profits through trading of USDT Coins (Crypto Currency) on fake domains/URLS "NEXCOIN" and "GLOBAL-COIN"and making complainant transfer money to multiple Bank Accounts in India provided by the fraudsters. Since Cyber fraud cases are on the rise and to deter the same, under the guidance of DIGP UT of DD & DNH Dr. Vikramjit Singh IPS, directions of SP, DNH Hareshwar V. Swami and supervision of SDPO, Silvassa Siddhartha Jain, a team was formed, consisting of SHO, Police Station Silvassa PI Sebastian Devasia, PSI Suraj Raut, PC. Prashant Rathor, and PC. Sadanand Gavit. During the course of the investigation, fake websites and mobile application details were analyzed. IP LOGS, whatsapp chats were monitored, the numerous chains of transaction done by victim is unearthed and verification of fake bank accounts and mobile numbers is undertaken. With the efforts of the team, 2 accused persons i.e. (1) Albin Siby S/o. Siby and (2) Muhammed Anas both r/o. Kerala involved in the case were traced and arrested on 17.02.2022 and produced before Hon'ble CIM Court on 18.02.2022 where Police Custody of said accused have been granted. Albin is unemployed and used to earn part time money from fake apps and websites. He has also created multiple bank accounts for renting it to other gang members for committing fraud on victims. Muhhamad Anas is pursuing medical technical course from Kaushal Vikas Kendra and used the fake mobile app to earn money and cheat our present victim, The network of fraudsters in commission of present crime is huge and therefore efforts are being made to trace out other accused persons. The investigation of the case is in progress. The police team that cracked the case will suitably rewarded by Hon'ble Deputy Inspector General of Police, UT of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. DNH Police hereby appeals to general public to avoid investing in fake crypto- currencies and other risky instruments and to inform the police whenever they see such websites and fake mobile apps.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:20 PM IST