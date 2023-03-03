19th National ISPPD PG Convention - PEDOVERSE 2023

19th National ISPPD PG Convention, also known as PEDOVERSE 2023 recently hosted at Saveetha Dental College, SIMATS in Chennai. This conference was specifically designed for pediatric dentists from all over the country and was conducted in collaboration with ISPPD. The event was a resounding success with a total of 1200 registrations from across India. The convention featured 15 pre-convention courses, 36 guest speakers, 23 course modulators, and 9 Pedoverse awards. Additionally, there were over 1000 poster and paper presentations, which translated to 240 scientific awards.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr. EMG Subramanian, the Organizing Chairman of PEDOVERSE 2023, and the program was inaugurated by Dr. Dibyendu Mazumdar, the President of Dental Council of India. The conference was conducted under the guidance of Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Chancellor of SIMATS, and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of SIMATS. The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp and the collaring of the President of ISPPD, Dr. Radhika Muppa, by the Secretary-

General of ISPPD, Dr. Nikhil Srivastava. The ISPPD President, Dr. Radhika Muppa, declared the conference open, and the occasion was graced by the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Chandaram Sivaji, and Dr. Sheeja Varghese, Registrar.